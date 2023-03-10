We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Private jet for rent in Amsterdam

When time and flexibility matter, private aviation makes the entire journey easier to arrange. Departure can be aligned with your schedule while you enjoy privacy, a relaxed cabin environment, and a more effortless travel experience.

What we offer

Private aviation is particularly practical when a European itinerary involves several cities within a short period of time. The aircraft, routing, and departure time can be arranged around your schedule rather than built around a fixed timetable.

  • European flights for meetings, negotiations, and private appointments.
  • Charter travel to international exhibitions, forums, and industry events.
  • Multi-destination itineraries combining several stops in one journey.
  • Non-stop private travel to longer-haul destinations without unnecessary connections.

Light aircraft
Light aircraft
Medium jets
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Turboprop aircraft

Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Discreet service is central to the experience, allowing passengers to enjoy attentive assistance without compromising their privacy. Preferences for dining, rest, and working conditions can be arranged before departure.

  • Professional pilots and qualified cabin crew.
  • Selected meals and beverages served according to the passenger’s preferred schedule.
  • A quiet onboard setting suitable for private conversations, meetings, or focused work.

Additional services

Beyond the flight itself, a broader range of arrangements can be prepared in advance for business, leisure, and everyday needs.

  • Assistance with private or corporate events, including sourcing suitable venues.
  • Boutique, gallery, and specialist shopping assistance with delivery and coordination.
  • Executive chauffeur-driven transportation for travel after arrival.
  • Carefully selected designer apartments for short visits or longer stays.

This approach takes care of the practical details in advance, leaving more time to enjoy the journey itself.

Directions and routes

Its proximity to Europe’s major business centres makes private aviation particularly practical when several professional or personal commitments need to be combined within a limited timeframe.

  • Flights to London, Paris, Zurich, Milan, and Geneva.
  • Convenient connections with major business hubs across Germany and Scandinavia.
  • Seasonal journeys to the Mediterranean coast and European islands.
  • Individually arranged European itineraries with carefully selected departure and return points.

Why choose us

A well-planned private flight should give time back to the traveller rather than create another layer of logistics to manage.

  • The itinerary is built around the client’s actual schedule, with meetings, events, and private plans determining the structure of the journey.
  • If circumstances change, individual elements can be revised quickly without disrupting the overall travel plan.
  • Aviation can be combined with chauffeur services, accommodation, transfers, and other Versently solutions instead of being coordinated through separate providers.
  • Communication remains clear and consistent throughout the process, including when unusual requests or last-minute adjustments arise.

Safety and standards

In European private aviation, safety is built on disciplined procedures rather than visible displays of service.

  • Aviation partners are assessed for safety performance and operational reliability.
  • Crew qualifications and current operating credentials form part of the review.
  • Weather forecasts, route conditions, and destination airport restrictions are considered before departure.

It is an approach well suited to journeys where business efficiency meets the calm precision and understated sophistication of European travel.