Leisure & Experiences in Amsterdam
The history of one of Europe’s most renowned ethnographic collections—the Tropenmuseum (Museum of the Tropics)—dates back to 1871, when an exhibition on the lives of indigenous peoples in the Dutch colonies opened in Haarlem. In the early 20th century, a spacious building was constructed in Amsterdam to house the growing collection. Today, its holdings comprise over 175,000 artifacts, ranging from stone hand axes from Java to a 360-year-old Japanese statue.
An elegant, premium cocktail bar known for its creative cocktails, vintage glassware, and exquisite snacks. The bar offers an intimate atmosphere, and in the summer, a terrace opens up with a view of Oosterpark.
One of the oldest botanical gardens in the world, founded in 1638 as a medicinal plant garden for physicians and apothecaries. Located in the city center, it offers a unique collection of exotic plants, greenhouses featuring various climate zones, a café, and an eco-friendly gift shop.
It offers panoramic views of the River IJ and the city. The bar features a relaxed yet "fiery" atmosphere, specializing in Asian snacks and exotic, Far East-inspired cocktails.
The genius of the Dutch Golden Age lived here for nearly 20 years—from 1639 to 1658. It was here that he painted some of his most famous works, including *Portrait of an Old Man in Red* and *A Woman Bathing in a Stream*. Rembrandt was eventually forced to leave due to financial difficulties; the renowned artist was also an entrepreneur, and ill-fated investments (particularly in maritime shipping) led to his bankruptcy.
A major center for contemporary art and design located on the famous Museum Square, its collection spans the period from 1870 to the present day. The museum’s architecture is notable for the contrast between the historic 19th-century brick building and a futuristic white wing, distinguished by its characteristic "bathtub" shape. In addition to painting and sculpture, the museum is renowned for its extensive collection of industrial and graphic design.
A stylish rooftop bar with panoramic views and a Mexican-inspired aesthetic. The venue is renowned for its signature cocktails, street food (tacos), and evening dance music. It is the perfect spot to watch the sunset from the spacious terrace.
Anne Frank was a 15-year-old Jewish girl whose life was cut short in February 1945 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. For over two years, she and her family lived in hiding in an Amsterdam house with a secret attic space. However, in August 1944, the Gestapo discovered the hideout, and Anne and her relatives were sent to Auschwitz. While in hiding, she kept a diary that was successfully preserved. After the end of World War II, this document—which stands as an indictment of Nazism—was published and translated into dozens of languages.
A cozy wine bar located in the historic center of Amsterdam. The establishment offers an intimate atmosphere and a wide selection of wines and snacks, making it a great spot to unwind in the Red Light District. It caters to wine lovers and those who appreciate a relaxed experience amidst the city's bustling energy.
A vibrant cultural centre in the historic Amstelhof building on the banks of the Amstel. Exhibitions, educational programmes, concerts, and lectures. A quiet inner courtyard and Grand Café. A place of inspiration and cultural exchange in the heart of Amsterdam.
Under the leadership of Arjan Speelman, Mike Klaassen, and Francesco Simonelli, the two-Michelin-starred Ciel Bleu restaurant blends luxury with a warm, home-like atmosphere, offering exquisite cuisine and carefully curated wines. Breathtaking views from the 23rd floor and personalized service ensure an unforgettable experience, while honest cooking defined by character and sophistication serves as the restaurant's hallmark.
This is a magnificently preserved 17th-century mansion located on the Keizersgracht canal in Amsterdam. The museum offers a unique opportunity to glimpse the lives of the wealthy Dutch aristocracy from the inside: it is the only house in the city where the residence, garden, and stables have been preserved as a unified historical ensemble.