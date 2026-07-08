Anne Frank House in Amsterdam

About

Anne Frank was a 15-year-old Jewish girl whose life was cut short in February 1945 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. For over two years, she and her family lived in hiding in an Amsterdam house with a secret attic space. However, in August 1944, the Gestapo discovered the hideout, and Anne and her relatives were sent to Auschwitz. While in hiding, she kept a diary that was successfully preserved. After the end of World War II, this document—which stands as an indictment of Nazism—was published and translated into dozens of languages.