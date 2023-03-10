Luxury villas in Amsterdam
True luxury is not always about making a statement. Characterful architecture, thoughtful design, and a natural sense of harmony can make everyday living feel quietly exceptional.
What we offer
Rather than presenting a generic property catalogue, we look at villas through the lifestyle they make possible. The selection may range from characterful historic homes to contemporary residences offering a rare sense of privacy within a major city.
- Private villa rentals for short escapes or extended stays.
- Distinctive homes chosen for their architecture, interiors, and individual character.
- Property acquisition options aligned with personal priorities or investment objectives.
- Assistance with viewings and communication with owners and trusted local representatives.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
The most desirable residential choices around Amsterdam range from elegant urban addresses to secluded homes surrounded by greenery.
- Amsterdam Zuid provides an established upscale setting with refined architecture and excellent access to the city’s business districts.
- Oud-Zuid is defined by historic character, leafy streets, cultural landmarks, and an exceptionally well-connected location.
- Het Gooi offers a more private way of living, with substantial homes set among forests and affluent suburban communities.
- Amstelveen combines spacious residences, international schools, and a quieter family-oriented atmosphere within easy reach of central Amsterdam.
Additional services
A stay can revolve around art, gastronomy, waterways, and carefully chosen experiences, with every practical detail handled discreetly.
- Private guided itineraries focused on museums, architecture, and lesser-known places.
- Exclusive yacht and canal cruises arranged around your preferred pace.
- Restaurant reservations and intimate dining experiences curated to your taste.
- Chauffeur-driven vehicles for seamless journeys beyond central Amsterdam.
Why choose us
Exceptional service is often defined by how effortlessly every practical detail is handled behind the scenes.
- We verify property information and key terms so clients have a clear understanding before booking.
- Communication with owners and local partners is managed by our team.
- Support can accommodate short stays, extended residence, and changing plans.
- Recommendations for dining, leisure, and local services are tailored to individual preferences.
Services for villa owners
A well-managed property should retain its character while continuing to perform as a valuable asset.
- Creating a compelling presentation of the residence for international markets.
- Screening tenants and managing communication throughout the key stages of each stay.
- Overseeing the property condition, contractors, and day-to-day operational matters.
- Preparing the residence for long-term rental, resale, or a change in investment strategy.
Transaction security guarantee
A secure transaction begins with a clear understanding of the property involved and the terms on which the parties intend to proceed.
- Review of title and contractual documentation.
- Verification of key rental or purchase terms, including financial obligations and timelines.
- Coordination of legal support and formalisation of the agreed arrangements.