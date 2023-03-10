Luxury villas in Atlanta
A substantial private residence can become a genuine extension of your lifestyle rather than simply a place to live. Generous interiors, private grounds, and room for entertaining create a sense of freedom rarely found in conventional urban living.
What we offer
Large private residences are particularly appealing when generous living, privacy, and space for entertaining all matter. Our approach therefore goes beyond appearance, considering layout, grounds, amenities, and how naturally the property fits your routine.
- Spacious villas with pools, landscaped grounds, private offices, and entertaining areas.
- Rentals for families, business stays, and extended residence.
- Acquisition options for personal use or as part of a private property portfolio.
- Property searches shaped around your lifestyle, with individually arranged viewings.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Atlanta’s villa market is shaped by generous plots, substantial private residences, and neighbourhoods where privacy remains a defining part of the lifestyle.
- Buckhead is the natural choice for prestigious homes, refined surroundings, and convenient access to the city’s dining and business scene.
- Tuxedo Park offers larger plots, classic architecture, mature greenery, and a distinctly secluded residential atmosphere.
- Sandy Springs provides a spacious suburban setting with substantial homes and a practical connection to both nature and the city.
- Brookhaven combines established residential streets, larger properties, parks, and convenient access to Atlanta’s key districts.
Additional services
Whether the purpose is business or an extended stay, we can build a discreet service infrastructure around work, leisure, and everyday convenience.
- Conference and event organisation, including venue and technical equipment sourcing.
- Personal concierge support for restaurants, sporting events, and cultural plans.
- Executive chauffeur-driven vehicles for business and private occasions.
- Helicopter and private aviation solutions for efficient regional travel.
Why choose us
Business and leisure travel demand different approaches, yet both require confidence in the people handling the arrangements.
- Our experience with international clients informs the selection of local providers and services.
- Accommodation, transportation, and additional requests can be coordinated through one team.
- We maintain clear timelines and agreed terms, particularly when schedules are demanding.
- Every recommendation is measured against the level of service promised to the client.
Services for villa owners
When a residence forms part of an investment portfolio, its day-to-day management should never become an unnecessary burden for the owner.
- Handling enquiries from prospective tenants, including initial screening and qualification.
- Overseeing maintenance, household operations, and preparation for incoming guests.
- Presenting the villa to international audiences and private clients.
- Supporting owners when considering rental terms, a future sale, or a change in the property’s use.
Transaction security guarantee
Private property transactions benefit from a clear separation of legal, financial, and operational matters so that every stage remains understandable to the client.
- Verification of the property information and transaction parties.
- Review of commercial terms and the agreed payment structure.
- Coordination of lawyers, brokers, and other professionals involved in completion.