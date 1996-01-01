Leisure & Experiences in Atlanta
A popular restaurant serving Middle Eastern and Persian cuisine in Atlanta (noted in the Michelin Guide). The concept of the establishment is based on family traditions and authentic flavors of Iran, where food brings people together.
One of Atlanta’s most iconic gastronomic projects, the history of its creation is inextricably linked to mutual support, tragedy, and triumph within the local community. Located in the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, this establishment has evolved from a closed private club to America’s best new restaurant and a Michelin‑starred establishment.
A stylish and lively cocktail bar and restaurant in the heart of Atlanta. The establishment offers the relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere of Bar Margot, expertly crafted drinks, and a menu that combines classic American cuisine with South American influences.
A green oasis covering approximately 22 acres in the heart of Atlanta, created for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. The park is famous for its Ring Fountain — the largest interactive fountain in the world, where light and music shows are held.
A picturesque green oasis covering 17 acres in the heart of Atlanta. It is famous as a successful project that transformed an industrial zone into a modern public space with a waterfall, an open amphitheater, and a popular skate park.
The largest fine arts gallery in the southeastern United States owned by African Americans. It is located in the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood in downtown Atlanta and offers an extensive collection of original works by contemporary artists.
The leading art museum in the southeastern United States, located on Peachtree Street at the Woodruff Arts Center. Its collection includes more than 20,000 works of art, including European painting, contemporary art, and American photography.
An authentic Irish pub with an interior straight out of Ireland, a rooftop terrace in Buckhead, home‑style cuisine (Fish & Chips, pies), iconic Guinness beer, and the status of the city’s main hub for early viewing of European football and Formula 1.
One of the best art and archaeological museums in the southeastern United States, located on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta. Its collection features more than 17,000 artifacts from Ancient Egypt, Greece, Rome, Asian countries, Africa, and both Americas.
A cult restaurant serving modern American cuisine, awarded a Michelin star, which has been in operation since 1993. It is famous for its seasonal menu made from organic ingredients, many of which are grown on the owners’ own farm.
A popular craft brewery and restaurant located in the trendy Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, right next to the Eastside Beltline Trail. The establishment is famous for its stunning views of the city skyline, extensive menu, and lively atmosphere.
Atlanta’s “Green Heart,” covering 189 acres, is located in the bustling Midtown district. Its open lawns offer a panoramic view of the skyscrapers. The park is the main destination for recreation, picnics, hiking, and city festivals.