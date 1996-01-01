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Leisure & Experiences in Atlanta

SORT: RELEVANCE
Delbar Middle Eastern
Delbar Middle Eastern

A popular restaurant serving Middle Eastern and Persian cuisine in Atlanta (noted in the Michelin Guide). The concept of the establishment is based on family traditions and authentic flavors of Iran, where food brings people together.

Staplehouse
Staplehouse

One of Atlanta’s most iconic gastronomic projects, the history of its creation is inextricably linked to mutual support, tragedy, and triumph within the local community. Located in the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, this establishment has evolved from a closed private club to America’s best new restaurant and a Michelin‑starred establishment.

Margot
Margot

A stylish and lively cocktail bar and restaurant in the heart of Atlanta. The establishment offers the relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere of Bar Margot, expertly crafted drinks, and a menu that combines classic American cuisine with South American influences.

Centennial Olympic Park
Centennial Olympic Park

A green oasis covering approximately 22 acres in the heart of Atlanta, created for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. The park is famous for its Ring Fountain — the largest interactive fountain in the world, where light and music shows are held.

Historic Fourth Ward Park
Historic Fourth Ward Park

A picturesque green oasis covering 17 acres in the heart of Atlanta. It is famous as a successful project that transformed an industrial zone into a modern public space with a waterfall, an open amphitheater, and a popular skate park.

ZuCot Gallery
ZuCot Gallery

The largest fine arts gallery in the southeastern United States owned by African Americans. It is located in the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood in downtown Atlanta and offers an extensive collection of original works by contemporary artists.

High Museum of Art
High Museum of Art

The leading art museum in the southeastern United States, located on Peachtree Street at the Woodruff Arts Center. Its collection includes more than 20,000 works of art, including European painting, contemporary art, and American photography.

Fadó Irish Pub
Fadó Irish Pub

An authentic Irish pub with an interior straight out of Ireland, a rooftop terrace in Buckhead, home‑style cuisine (Fish & Chips, pies), iconic Guinness beer, and the status of the city’s main hub for early viewing of European football and Formula 1.

Michael C. Carlos Museum
Michael C. Carlos Museum

One of the best art and archaeological museums in the southeastern United States, located on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta. Its collection features more than 17,000 artifacts from Ancient Egypt, Greece, Rome, Asian countries, Africa, and both Americas.

Bacchanalia
Bacchanalia

A cult restaurant serving modern American cuisine, awarded a Michelin star, which has been in operation since 1993. It is famous for its seasonal menu made from organic ingredients, many of which are grown on the owners’ own farm.

New Realm Brewing Co
New Realm Brewing Co

A popular craft brewery and restaurant located in the trendy Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, right next to the Eastside Beltline Trail. The establishment is famous for its stunning views of the city skyline, extensive menu, and lively atmosphere.

Piedmont Park
Piedmont Park

Atlanta’s “Green Heart,” covering 189 acres, is located in the bustling Midtown district. Its open lawns offer a panoramic view of the skyscrapers. The park is the main destination for recreation, picnics, hiking, and city festivals.