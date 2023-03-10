Private jet for rent in Bali
A long journey becomes a private, unhurried experience without the constraints of travelling alongside a crowded cabin. Personalised arrangements let you settle into the trip and switch to holiday mode from the moment you depart.
What we offer
A private charter offers greater freedom when arranging travel between islands and international destinations. The format can be tailored to a private getaway, business itinerary, or journey for a small group of passengers.
- Flights between Bali and key destinations across Southeast Asia.
- Private charters for island escapes and secluded resort itineraries.
- Travel arrangements for private events, retreats, and small groups.
- International departures organised around a convenient schedule.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A relaxed travel experience begins before take-off, with the details of the onboard journey arranged in advance. The crew maintains a calm atmosphere while providing attentive service without unnecessary formality.
- Individually arranged light meals, refreshments, and beverages.
- Attentive service designed to let passengers focus entirely on enjoying the journey.
- A spacious cabin suitable for private time or relaxed conversation.
Additional services
A private flight can become part of a complete island escape, with accommodation, experiences, and local services arranged in advance.
- Selection of secluded villas with the desired level of privacy and amenities.
- Private yacht charters for bespoke coastal or island-hopping itineraries.
- Restaurant reservations and access arrangements for sought-after private events.
- Personal concierge support for wellness programmes, excursions, and private experiences.
Individual services can be combined into one carefully planned itinerary rather than a conventional tourist programme.
Directions and routes
The island setting is particularly well suited to private aviation when a journey extends beyond a single resort and connects several destinations across Asia.
- Flights to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok.
- Routes to Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.
- Private journeys to other Indonesian islands and regional resorts.
- Multi-stop itineraries across Southeast Asia designed around the traveller’s schedule.
Why choose us
An island journey should feel effortless and cohesive, which is why the essential arrangements can be brought together into one personalised travel plan.
- The flight can form part of a wider experience that includes villa accommodation, yacht arrangements, transfers, and private events.
- The pace of the journey can be agreed in advance while leaving room for spontaneous changes and additional stops.
- Local requests are handled by professionals familiar with the region and its service infrastructure.
- A single point of coordination replaces the need to manage separate aviation and ground-service providers.
Safety and standards
Tropical routes call for particular attention to weather, airport conditions, and flight preparation.
- Meteorological factors are considered when determining the timing and operating plan for a flight.
- Aviation partners are assessed for safety and operational reliability.
- Aircraft technical readiness is reviewed before the journey is confirmed.
Behind the careful preparation lies a simple luxury: moving effortlessly from a demanding schedule into the calm of a private island escape.