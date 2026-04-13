Leisure & Experiences in Bali
A new immersive beach club set on the cliffs of Tabanan, blending pools, sunset views, restaurants, and DJ-led evenings into one vibrant experience.
An art museum in Bali, located in the island’s cultural capital, Ubud. More than just a museum, it serves as a full cultural center dedicated to Balinese and Indonesian art.
A popular restaurant in Jimbaran, Bali, blending casual fine dining with tapas, cocktails, and desserts made from local ingredients.
A clifftop club in Uluwatu, Bali, featuring panoramic Indian Ocean views, a glass-bottom pool, and lounge areas for dining, drinks, and relaxation.
A scenic multi-tiered waterfall in the Gianyar area of Bali, where water cascades over black rocks into a shallow swimming pool. It is located about 30 minutes from Ubud.
An art museum in Nusa Dua, southern Bali, dedicated to the art and culture of Asia and the Pacific region. It is one of the largest and most well-known art museums on the island, often recommended as a peaceful alternative to a beach holiday.
A serene 11th-century water temple in the village of Sebatu (Tegallalang, Gianyar Regency, north of Ubud, Bali), known for its sacred springs and purification rituals (melukat). The temple features koi-filled pools, cascading clean water, and shrines dedicated to Vishnu.
An elegant beachfront restaurant at The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas, specializing in Mediterranean and pan-Asian cuisine with a focus on fresh seafood, pasta, and Indonesian dishes.
An active volcano in northeastern Bali, with a caldera reaching 1,717 meters above sea level. Located in the Kintamani area (Bangli), it sits within a massive caldera containing Lake Batur and is one of the island’s main attractions.
The largest nightclub in Bali, located in Canggu. It is known for its futuristic design, massive laser shows, kinetic structures, and state-of-the-art sound system, attracting tourists and large groups.
A fine-dining restaurant in Ubud, Bali, created by chef Syrco Bakker, a two-Michelin-star recipient. It blends European techniques with Indonesian traditions and locally sourced ingredients from its own garden.
A popular walking trail in Ubud, Bali, known as the “Artists’ Trail.” It is an easy 2–3 km route along a hill ridge, offering panoramic views of the jungle, rivers, and rice fields.