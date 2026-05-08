Museum Pasifika in Bali
About
An art museum in Nusa Dua, southern Bali, dedicated to the art and culture of Asia and the Pacific region. It is one of the largest and most well-known art museums on the island, often recommended as a peaceful alternative to a beach holiday.
Features
Парковка
Contacts
Complex Bali Tourism Development Corporation / ITDC Area Block P, Benoa, Jl. ITDC Nusa Dua Lot BC, Benoa, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80361
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00