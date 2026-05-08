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Museum Pasifika in Bali

Museum Pasifika

About

An art museum in Nusa Dua, southern Bali, dedicated to the art and culture of Asia and the Pacific region. It is one of the largest and most well-known art museums on the island, often recommended as a peaceful alternative to a beach holiday.

Features

Парковка

Contacts

Complex Bali Tourism Development Corporation / ITDC Area Block P, Benoa, Jl. ITDC Nusa Dua Lot BC, Benoa, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80361
+62361774935
www.museum-pasifika.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00