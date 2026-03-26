Atlas Super Club in Bali
About
The largest nightclub in Bali, located in Canggu. It is known for its futuristic design, massive laser shows, kinetic structures, and state-of-the-art sound system, attracting tourists and large groups.
Features
Живая музыка
Полный бар
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка
Contacts
Jl. Pantai Berawa No.88, Tibubeneng, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday22:00 - 04:00
Tuesday22:00 - 04:00
Wednesday22:00 - 04:00
Thursday22:00 - 04:00
Friday22:00 - 04:00
Saturday22:00 - 04:00
Sunday22:00 - 04:00