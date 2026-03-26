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Atlas Super Club in Bali

Atlas Super Club

About

The largest nightclub in Bali, located in Canggu. It is known for its futuristic design, massive laser shows, kinetic structures, and state-of-the-art sound system, attracting tourists and large groups.

Features

Живая музыка
Полный бар
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка

Contacts

Jl. Pantai Berawa No.88, Tibubeneng, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
+623613007222
atlasbeachfest.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday22:00 - 04:00
Tuesday22:00 - 04:00
Wednesday22:00 - 04:00
Thursday22:00 - 04:00
Friday22:00 - 04:00
Saturday22:00 - 04:00
Sunday22:00 - 04:00