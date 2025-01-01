RU
Private jet for rent in Barcelona

Traveling by private jet embodies true luxury, comfort, and absolute freedom of movement.

What we offer

We offer private jet rentals in Barcelona for clients who value comfort, privacy, and high-level service. Flights are organized according to your individual requirements, ensuring a convenient schedule, exclusive onboard service, and complete route flexibility. With us, you can:

  • Arrange a private flight to any destination in the world.
  • Book corporate charter flights for business delegations.
  • Plan private VIP journeys with premium service.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent flights.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Every flight is accompanied by a professional team that ensures a high level of onboard service.

  • Experienced pilots with international certifications.
  • Personalized menus from the best Catalonian restaurants.
  • Spacious lounge areas, multimedia entertainment, and private cabins.
  • The option to rent a jet with a personal flight attendant.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • VIP transfers in Bentley, Rolls-Royce, or Mercedes-Maybach.
  • Expedited passport and customs clearance.
  • Special requests, including private sommeliers and onboard spa programs.

Experience true freedom and impeccable comfort with our exclusive yacht and car rental services in Barcelona. Your trip will be flawless in every detail.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Individual charter flights across Europe and worldwide.
  • Business flights to London, Paris, Dubai, and New York.
  • Exclusive routes to the Balearic Islands.
  • Fully personalized routes tailored to your requests.

Why choose us

Your time and standards matter. That’s why we offer more than a flight — we deliver a seamless private aviation experience.

  • Guaranteed reliability and punctuality.
  • Full personalization of routes and services.
  • High levels of safety and first-class service.
  • Compliance with international aviation standards.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • All jets are certified by international aviation agencies.
  • Crews undergo regular training and checks.
  • Full control of routes, weather conditions, and aircraft technical status.

Ready to experience a new level of comfort and freedom? Contact us to arrange your perfect flight from Barcelona.

info@versently.com