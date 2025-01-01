RU
Luxury villas in Barcelona

Luxury in every detail. Discover our curated collection of the finest private villas for true connoisseurs of excellence.

What we offer

Living in luxury villas in Barcelona means style, comfort, and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Our properties are located in prestigious areas, offering space, privacy, and top-tier infrastructure. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious villas with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.
  • Sale of exclusive residences in modern or classic Catalan styles.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your requirements and lifestyle.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and premium concierge service.

Modern villas
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Pedralbes – Elite villas in a prestigious area near international schools.
  • Sarrià-Sant Gervasi – Luxurious residences in secluded green areas.
  • Sitges – Coastal villas with panoramic terraces and private beaches.
  • Maresme – Exclusive countryside homes with vineyards and spa areas.

Additional services

Your comfort is our top priority. We offer a wide range of personalized services:

  • Private chef services for daily meals or special occasions.
  • Booking of top-tier SPA centers and fitness clubs nearby.
  • Personal guide and bespoke excursion itineraries.
  • Full logistics support: business jet, helicopter, and supercar rentals.

Why choose us

True freedom and relaxation should be felt even far from home.

  • Only properties meeting five-star living standards are offered.
  • Direct partnerships with villa owners eliminate risks and delays.
  • Rental terms tailored to your schedule — from a few days to several months.
  • Personalized recommendations for leisure, shopping, and dining experiences.

Services for villa owners

Entrust us with the management of your luxury property to free yourself from the complexities of its promotion and maintenance. We ensure a professional approach and find the best clients for your villa.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Preparation and verification of all necessary documents.
  • Control over the security of payments and transaction legality.
  • Individual legal support for each client.
