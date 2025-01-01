Luxury in every detail. Discover our curated collection of the finest private villas for true connoisseurs of excellence.
What we offer
Living in luxury villas in Barcelona means style, comfort, and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Our properties are located in prestigious areas, offering space, privacy, and top-tier infrastructure. Our services include:
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.
Additional services
Your comfort is our top priority. We offer a wide range of personalized services:
Why choose us
True freedom and relaxation should be felt even far from home.
Services for villa owners
Entrust us with the management of your luxury property to free yourself from the complexities of its promotion and maintenance. We ensure a professional approach and find the best clients for your villa.
Transaction security guarantee
We provide: