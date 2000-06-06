About

I still remember the first time I stumbled into a tiny hutong workshop in Dashilar and watched a young designer hand-stitch a qipao collar with thread dyed using techniques passed down three generations — that moment changed how I see Beijing's fashion scene entirely. I know every emerging label worth your attention, from the experimental streetwear collectives around Sanlitun to the quiet ateliers that never bother with social media but always have a waitlist. My passion is connecting people with the makers and the stories behind what they wear, because in this city, the best things are almost always hidden in plain sight.