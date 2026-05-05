TRB Hutong in Beijing
About
French cuisine in a Michelin-starred restaurant located in a historic 600-year-old temple. An exquisite gastronomic experience blending the history of Beijing with global traditions.
Features
Вино и пиво
Тихая обстановка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Посадочные места
Бронирование столов
Contacts
Beijing# 23 Shatan North Street 邮政编码: 100009
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 22:00
Tuesday 11:00 - 22:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 22:00
Thursday 11:00 - 22:00
Friday 11:00 - 22:00
Saturday 11:00 - 22:00
Sunday 11:00 - 22:00