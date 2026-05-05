Profile
RU

TRB Hutong in Beijing

TRB Hutong

About

French cuisine in a Michelin-starred restaurant located in a historic 600-year-old temple. An exquisite gastronomic experience blending the history of Beijing with global traditions.

Features

Вино и пиво
Тихая обстановка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Посадочные места
Бронирование столов

Contacts

Beijing# 23 Shatan North Street 邮政编码: 100009
+861084002232
www.trbhutong.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 22:00
Tuesday 11:00 - 22:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 22:00
Thursday 11:00 - 22:00
Friday 11:00 - 22:00
Saturday 11:00 - 22:00
Sunday 11:00 - 22:00