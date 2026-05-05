Profile
RU

King's Joy in Beijing

King's Joy

About

Vegetarian cuisine with a Chinese twist, located opposite the Lama Temple. The restaurant supports corporate social responsibility and donates a portion of its profits to charity.

Features

Терраса
Посадочные места
Живая музыка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Вегетарианские блюда
Веганские блюда
Вино и пиво
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Парковка

Contacts

2 Wudaoying Hu Tong, 国子监 Dongcheng, Beijing
+861084049191

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 22:00
Tuesday11:00 - 22:00
Wednesday11:00 - 22:00
Thursday11:00 - 22:00
Friday11:00 - 22:00
Saturday11:00 - 22:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00