Luxury villas in Brussels
Understated luxury is often most convincing when it does not need to announce itself. Proportion, materials, and carefully considered details shape an experience that reveals its quality gradually through everyday life.
What we offer
Villas with restrained architecture appeal to those who value quality without unnecessary display. We seek residences where thoughtful layouts, distinguished materials, and privacy come together naturally.
- Private homes for rental during personal, family, or business stays.
- Residences selected for generous interiors and well-maintained grounds.
- Acquisition opportunities for personal living or long-term ownership.
- Assistance with sourcing, comparing suitable properties, and arranging viewings.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
In Brussels, exceptional villa living is often defined by architecture, mature greenery, and the quality of the surrounding neighbourhood rather than overt display.
- Uccle remains one of the city’s principal addresses for substantial private houses, gardens, and residential privacy.
- Ixelles offers a more urban interpretation, with distinguished architecture, cultural venues, and prestigious streets.
- Woluwe-Saint-Pierre combines leafy surroundings with spacious family residences and a notably calm atmosphere.
- Watermael-Boitsfort feels more secluded, with woodland, low-density streets, and a strong connection to nature.
Additional services
The city’s international business character makes it natural to combine executive assistance with gastronomy, culture, and event planning.
- Conference, meeting, and corporate event organisation with technical support.
- Private Belgian chocolate, beer, and culinary experiences.
- Personal concierge assistance for restaurants, cultural events, and exclusive appointments.
- Executive transportation and transfers throughout your programme.
Why choose us
When a trip combines business meetings, official engagements, and private leisure, precise coordination becomes essential.
- We organise demanding schedules around exact meeting times and transportation requirements.
- Local providers are selected carefully, with service quality monitored throughout the process.
- Personal assistance is available in both English and Russian.
- Multiple requests can be brought together into one coordinated programme, keeping the client out of the operational details.
Services for villa owners
Owners need more than a well-maintained residence. They need a clear view of how effectively the asset is being operated.
- Monitoring rental performance, occupancy, and key operating expenses.
- Managing tenant communication, arrivals, and day-to-day requests.
- Coordinating maintenance and external contractors.
- Supporting a future sale, long-term rental strategy, or change in the property’s intended use.
Transaction security guarantee
For an international client, a clear point of coordination becomes particularly valuable when owners, lawyers, brokers, and financial professionals are involved.
- Bringing information from all parties into one coherent transaction framework.
- Reviewing the principal documents, terms, and financial obligations.
- Coordinating signing and the administrative steps that follow.