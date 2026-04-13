Leisure & Experiences in Brussels
The official workplace of the Belgian monarch in central Brussels, opposite Brussels Park. A majestic neoclassical building, the Throne Room, the Mirror Room. Free entry for visitors in summer.
A modern museum initiated by the European Parliament (opened in 2017). The history of Europe, especially the 20th century, through the lens of shared memory and integration.
A legendary Belgian cuisine restaurant in central Brussels (Îlot Sacré). Mussels, carbonade, vol-au-vent, oysters. Cosy atmosphere, first‑class service. A gastronomic institution of the city.
A monumental Art Deco basilica on Koekelberg Hill (Brussels). A 90‑metre copper dome, panoramic viewing platform, and a unique blend of concrete and terracotta. The 5th largest church in the world.
Brussels' main cathedral — a striking example of Brabantine Gothic (13th–15th centuries) on Treurenberg Hill. Two symmetrical towers (about 64 m), rich interior with stained glass and a Baroque pulpit. Venue for royal weddings and funerals.
The world's largest collection of works by René Magritte. Part of the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium in central Brussels (Place Royale).
A prestigious Italian restaurant in Brussels’ Sablon district (Michelin‑recognised). Chef Giovanni Bruno offers a modern interpretation of classic Italian recipes. Elegant interior, high‑quality ingredients, a harmony of tradition and culinary craftsmanship.
A magnificent example of 15th–16th century Brabantine Gothic on Grand Sablon Square. Huge stained‑glass windows, a rich Baroque interior, statues of the apostles. A pilgrimage site dating back to a small chapel of 1304.
The former home and studio of architect Victor Horta (UNESCO World Heritage site). An Art Nouveau masterpiece with flowing lines, stained glass, mosaics, and innovative natural lighting through a central staircase.
An exquisite 18th‑century neoclassical landmark on the Coudenberg hill. The former residence of the governor of the Habsburg Netherlands — now a museum featuring Enlightenment‑era interiors, including furniture, silverware, and scientific instruments.
A prestigious exhibition space in central Brussels, near Grand-Place. Large‑scale temporary exhibitions ranging from classical to contemporary art.
A stylish cocktail bar on the 8th floor of the Bedford Hotel in Brussels. Panoramic 180° views, a terrace, and a cosy interior. A wide selection of signature cocktails and snacks. An ideal spot to relax with a view of Europe’s capital.