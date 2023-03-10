Luxury villas in Cairo
Some interiors immediately convey a sense of scale and distinction. Villas of this calibre are designed for an expressive private lifestyle, where architecture, generous proportions, and striking surroundings make a lasting impression.
What we offer
A private villa can provide a welcome retreat from the intensity of a major city, particularly when privacy, generous living, and effortless entertaining matter.
- Private residences with gardens, pools, and generous areas for relaxation.
- Acquisition opportunities for personal living or long-term ownership, selected around individual objectives.
- Villa rentals arranged for holidays, business stays, or extended periods of residence.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Villa living in Cairo ranges from contemporary gated communities to established central districts with a distinctly historic character.
- New Cairo offers modern developments, spacious homes, gated communities, and strong international infrastructure.
- Katameya is well known for larger villas, private gardens, and a quieter family-oriented environment.
- Zamalek appeals to those who prefer a central setting, historic character, and immediate access to the cultural life of the capital.
- 6th of October City provides generous residential properties, expansive layouts, and a more open suburban atmosphere.
Additional services
Cairo offers extraordinary opportunities for private cultural experiences supported by discreet logistics throughout the journey.
- Private Egyptologists for museums, temples, archaeological sites, and tailored cultural itineraries.
- Private yacht cruises along the Nile.
- VIP transfers and personal assistance throughout the city.
- Curated dining experiences with memorable Nile views.
Why choose us
International experience allows us to combine attentive coordination with a strong understanding of the local environment.
- Key property details and stay conditions are clarified before arrival.
- Local specialists can be coordinated as part of one carefully managed arrangement.
- We assist with private itineraries, cultural experiences, and tailored dining plans.
- Support remains available throughout the stay through one consistent point of contact.
Services for villa owners
A successful villa requires more than careful upkeep. Versently provides the structure behind its marketing, guest management, and day-to-day operation.
- Property promotion among relevant renters and prospective buyers.
- Booking management, guest arrivals, and ongoing communication.
- Supervision of maintenance, household staff, and outdoor areas.
- Strategic guidance for rental or resale decisions.
Transaction security guarantee
A property transaction should begin with a clear understanding of the documentation, the parties’ authority, and the financial structure of the agreement.
- Verification of the right to offer the property and the available supporting documentation.
- Review of payment terms, deposits, and other financial obligations.
- Coordination between the client, owner, and local legal specialists when required.