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Leisure & Experiences in Cairo

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Khan El Khalili Market
Khan El Khalili Market

Cairo’s oldest and most famous oriental bazaar, founded in 1382. A historic labyrinth of medieval streets, caravanserais, and traditional craft shops in the heart of Islamic Cairo.

Sachi Heliopolis
Sachi Heliopolis

This renowned restaurant group, ranked among the World's 50 Best Restaurants, specializes in Mediterranean cuisine with distinctive Asian influences.

Church of the Holy Virgin Mary
Church of the Holy Virgin Mary

One of Egypt’s oldest and most renowned Coptic Orthodox churches, located in the historic area of Old Cairo.

Zamalek Art Gallery
Zamalek Art Gallery

One of Cairo’s leading contemporary art venues, operating since 1999 in the cultural district of Zamalek and playing an important role in the city’s art scene.

Foustat Traditional Crafts Center
Foustat Traditional Crafts Center

A cultural center dedicated to preserving traditional crafts and training new generations of artisans. The complex features workshops, galleries, and buildings showcasing distinctive oriental architectural elements.

Holy Monastery of St. George
Holy Monastery of St. George

One of Egypt’s most important Christian centers in Old Cairo, featuring a Greek Orthodox monastic complex and serving as the residence of the Patriarch of Alexandria.

Al-Azhar Par
Al-Azhar Par

Cairo’s largest park and main green oasis, covering around 30 hectares and offering a peaceful retreat with beautiful landscapes away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

The St. Regis Bar & The Water Garden
The St. Regis Bar & The Water Garden

A stylish and elegant bar offering an extensive selection of signature cocktails and fine wines, perfectly complemented by a range of sophisticated appetizers.

Atelier Lounge
Atelier Lounge

A stylish lounge bar at Sofitel Cairo Nile El Gezirah, offering panoramic views of the Nile. Renowned for its elegant atmosphere and unique menu featuring premium burgers alongside fresh sushi.

La Zisa
La Zisa

A contemporary fine-dining Italian restaurant offering breathtaking views of the Nile. It also features an elegant bar lounge that is open 24 hours a day.

Khalil Museum
Khalil Museum

The largest collection of French Impressionist and Post-Impressionist art in Africa, featuring works by Renoir, Monet, Van Gogh, Gauguin, and other renowned artists.

Zitouni
Zitouni

A prestigious restaurant specializing in authentic Egyptian cuisine, located on the banks of the Nile within the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza. Guests praise its stunning river views, lavish buffet, and traditional Egyptian specialties such as fatta and an assortment of mezze.