Leisure & Experiences in Cairo
Cairo’s oldest and most famous oriental bazaar, founded in 1382. A historic labyrinth of medieval streets, caravanserais, and traditional craft shops in the heart of Islamic Cairo.
This renowned restaurant group, ranked among the World's 50 Best Restaurants, specializes in Mediterranean cuisine with distinctive Asian influences.
One of Egypt’s oldest and most renowned Coptic Orthodox churches, located in the historic area of Old Cairo.
One of Cairo’s leading contemporary art venues, operating since 1999 in the cultural district of Zamalek and playing an important role in the city’s art scene.
A cultural center dedicated to preserving traditional crafts and training new generations of artisans. The complex features workshops, galleries, and buildings showcasing distinctive oriental architectural elements.
One of Egypt’s most important Christian centers in Old Cairo, featuring a Greek Orthodox monastic complex and serving as the residence of the Patriarch of Alexandria.
Cairo’s largest park and main green oasis, covering around 30 hectares and offering a peaceful retreat with beautiful landscapes away from the city’s hustle and bustle.
A stylish and elegant bar offering an extensive selection of signature cocktails and fine wines, perfectly complemented by a range of sophisticated appetizers.
A stylish lounge bar at Sofitel Cairo Nile El Gezirah, offering panoramic views of the Nile. Renowned for its elegant atmosphere and unique menu featuring premium burgers alongside fresh sushi.
A contemporary fine-dining Italian restaurant offering breathtaking views of the Nile. It also features an elegant bar lounge that is open 24 hours a day.
The largest collection of French Impressionist and Post-Impressionist art in Africa, featuring works by Renoir, Monet, Van Gogh, Gauguin, and other renowned artists.
A prestigious restaurant specializing in authentic Egyptian cuisine, located on the banks of the Nile within the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza. Guests praise its stunning river views, lavish buffet, and traditional Egyptian specialties such as fatta and an assortment of mezze.