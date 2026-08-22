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The St. Regis Bar & The Water Garden in Cairo

The St. Regis Bar & The Water Garden

About

A stylish and elegant bar offering an extensive selection of signature cocktails and fine wines, perfectly complemented by a range of sophisticated appetizers.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

1189 Nile Corniche, Boulaq Num.5, Bulaq, Cairo Governorate 11221
+20225979000
www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/restaurant/caixr-the-st-regis-cairo

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 10:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 10:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 01:00
Thursday 10:00 - 01:00
Friday 10:00 - 01:00
Saturday 10:00 - 01:00
Sunday 10:00 - 01:00