The St. Regis Bar & The Water Garden in Cairo
About
A stylish and elegant bar offering an extensive selection of signature cocktails and fine wines, perfectly complemented by a range of sophisticated appetizers.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
1189 Nile Corniche, Boulaq Num.5, Bulaq, Cairo Governorate 11221
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 10:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 10:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 01:00
Thursday 10:00 - 01:00
Friday 10:00 - 01:00
Saturday 10:00 - 01:00
Sunday 10:00 - 01:00