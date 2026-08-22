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La Zisa in Cairo

La Zisa

About

A contemporary fine-dining Italian restaurant offering breathtaking views of the Nile. It also features an elegant bar lounge that is open 24 hours a day.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1189 Nile Corniche, Boulaq Num.5, Bulaq, Cairo Governorate 4311102
+201006776691
www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/restaurant/caixr-the-st-regis-cairo

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 06:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 06:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 06:00 - 00:00
Thursday 06:00 - 00:00
Friday 06:00 - 00:00
Saturday 06:00 - 00:00
Sunday 06:00 - 00:00