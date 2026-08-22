Atelier Lounge in Cairo
About
A stylish lounge bar at Sofitel Cairo Nile El Gezirah, offering panoramic views of the Nile. Renowned for its elegant atmosphere and unique menu featuring premium burgers alongside fresh sushi.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
3 El Thawra Council, Cairo Governorate 11518
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 03:00
Tuesday18:00 - 03:00
Wednesday18:00 - 03:00
Thursday18:00 - 03:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday18:00 - 03:00
Sunday18:00 - 03:00