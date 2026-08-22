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Atelier Lounge in Cairo

Atelier Lounge

About

A stylish lounge bar at Sofitel Cairo Nile El Gezirah, offering panoramic views of the Nile. Renowned for its elegant atmosphere and unique menu featuring premium burgers alongside fresh sushi.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

3 El Thawra Council, Cairo Governorate 11518
+201050107007
sofitel.accor.com/en/hotels/5307/B006.bar.html

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 03:00
Tuesday18:00 - 03:00
Wednesday18:00 - 03:00
Thursday18:00 - 03:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday18:00 - 03:00
Sunday18:00 - 03:00