Sachi Heliopolis in Cairo
About
This renowned restaurant group, ranked among the World's 50 Best Restaurants, specializes in Mediterranean cuisine with distinctive Asian influences.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
3 Cleopatra, st, Heliopolis, Cairo Governorate 4460251
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 14:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 14:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 14:00 - 01:00
Thursday 14:00 - 01:00
Friday 14:00 - 01:00
Saturday 14:00 - 01:00
Sunday 14:00 - 01:00