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Sachi Heliopolis in Cairo

Sachi Heliopolis

About

This renowned restaurant group, ranked among the World's 50 Best Restaurants, specializes in Mediterranean cuisine with distinctive Asian influences.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

3 Cleopatra, st, Heliopolis, Cairo Governorate 4460251
+201280902028
www.sachirestaurant.com/sachi-heliopolis

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 14:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 14:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 14:00 - 01:00
Thursday 14:00 - 01:00
Friday 14:00 - 01:00
Saturday 14:00 - 01:00
Sunday 14:00 - 01:00