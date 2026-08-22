Zitouni in Cairo
About
A prestigious restaurant specializing in authentic Egyptian cuisine, located on the banks of the Nile within the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza. Guests praise its stunning river views, lavish buffet, and traditional Egyptian specialties such as fatta and an assortment of mezze.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
1089 Nile Corniche, Qasr El Nil, Cairo Governorate 11519
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday06:00 - 23:00
Tuesday06:00 - 23:00
Wednesday06:00 - 23:00
Thursday06:00 - 23:00
Friday06:00 - 00:00
Saturday06:00 - 23:00
Sunday06:00 - 23:00