We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Zitouni in Cairo

Zitouni

About

A prestigious restaurant specializing in authentic Egyptian cuisine, located on the banks of the Nile within the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza. Guests praise its stunning river views, lavish buffet, and traditional Egyptian specialties such as fatta and an assortment of mezze.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday06:00 - 23:00
Tuesday06:00 - 23:00
Wednesday06:00 - 23:00
Thursday06:00 - 23:00
Friday06:00 - 00:00
Saturday06:00 - 23:00
Sunday06:00 - 23:00