Luxury villas in Cancun
Life by the sea changes the way time itself feels. Mornings begin outdoors, afternoons unfold around the water, and evenings naturally turn into long, leisurely moments beneath the stars.
What we offer
The coastal lifestyle lends itself naturally to a more private way of staying, where the villa itself becomes an essential part of the experience.
- Seaside residences with pools, terraces, and inviting outdoor areas.
- Properties considered for acquisition with potential for both personal use and future rental.
- Private stays arranged for family holidays, romantic escapes, and longer leisure periods.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Caribbean villa living is at its most appealing when the residence becomes part of the holiday itself, rather than simply a place to stay.
- Punta Sam offers a quieter coastal setting with contemporary residences and open views across the Caribbean.
- Pok Ta Pok combines a private resort atmosphere with lagoon surroundings, beaches, and golf facilities.
- Isla Dorada provides gated residential living with private villas, marina access, and controlled entry.
- Puerto Cancún brings together modern architecture, yachting, restaurants, and easy access to the beach.
Additional services
A Caribbean stay can extend well beyond the beach with private boating, wellness, and carefully planned adventures across the region.
- Yacht and boat charters for private coastal excursions.
- Personal trainers, therapists, and spa services at the villa.
- Diving, snorkelling, and bespoke journeys across the Yucatán Peninsula.
- Private chefs and tailored dining for family occasions or celebrations.
Why choose us
A coastal escape calls for effortless planning, reliable arrangements, and an itinerary that respects the guest’s own pace.
- Recommendations can suit anything from relaxed family holidays to more active programmes.
- We rely on local partners capable of maintaining a consistently high standard of hospitality.
- Transfers, staff coordination, and additional requests are handled by our team.
- Dining, boating, and leisure experiences can be selected around the client’s personal interests.
Services for villa owners
Resort property calls for a flexible operating strategy, as demand and guest expectations can shift with the season. Versently brings rental, guest care, and market positioning into one coordinated framework.
- International promotion aimed at private leisure travellers.
- Seasonal rental pricing and booking strategy.
- Housekeeping, property preparation, and guest service coordination.
- Private viewings for prospective buyers.
Transaction security guarantee
When renting a resort villa, clarity matters not only in pricing but also in what the guest is actually receiving for the agreed amount.
- Review of deposit terms, refund procedures, and tenant responsibilities.
- Verification that the actual property matches the key features presented in the offer.
- Proper contractual documentation covering dates, payments, and additional services.