RosaNegra

A hotspot for luxury and nightlife, this restaurant specializes in Latin American fusion cuisine, blending Peruvian, Mexican, and Colombian flavors. It is renowned for its extravagant presentations, such as gold-topped paella, as well as its vibrant atmosphere featuring live DJs and stylish parties. Trendy, energetic, and always buzzing, it is one of the area's most fashionable dining destinations.