Private jet for rent in Chicago
For frequent travel between major business centres, the greatest advantage of private aviation is often the freedom to control your own time. Personalised departure arrangements make it easier to shape the itinerary without unnecessary compromises.
What we offer
A demanding business schedule leaves little room for connections, airport delays, or rigid commercial timetables. Private aviation makes it possible to structure a trip around several appointments and adjust the itinerary when plans change.
- Flights between major financial and business centres across the United States.
- Charter solutions for executives and corporate teams with demanding schedules.
- Private travel to sporting events, resorts, and other destinations for short leisure breaks.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Private aviation can turn several hours in the air into productive working time or an opportunity to recharge. The crew maintains the right balance between efficiency and comfort throughout the journey.
- A practical setting for working with documents or a laptop.
- Complete privacy for confidential conversations.
- Catering arranged around the departure time and flight duration.
- Experienced pilots and qualified cabin crew.
Additional services
- Access arrangements for private galleries, architectural highlights, and selected cultural events.
- Executive chauffeur-driven transportation for meetings and evening plans.
- Sourcing of well-appointed apartments in convenient central districts.
- Assistance with presentations, private dinners, and corporate occasions.
A business trip can easily be combined with a more personal programme of culture, dining, and city experiences. Supporting services are selected according to the purpose, pace, and schedule of the stay.
Directions and routes
Chicago’s central position and importance as a business hub make it an efficient starting point for both domestic and international private aviation.
- International routes to Toronto, London, and other major global centres.
- Same-day travel between several business centres when a conventional itinerary would be too restrictive.
- Bespoke flights for corporate groups, private journeys, and time-sensitive departures.
- Private connections to New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
Why choose us
For business travellers, the real advantage is not showmanship but a service that operates with precision, speed, and consistency.
- A private flight can be positioned between several meetings, conferences, or events in different cities.
- If the business schedule shifts, relevant parts of the itinerary can be reviewed and adjusted promptly.
- Corporate and delegation travel can be structured around passenger requirements, the purpose of the visit, and the wider programme.
- Versently can also coordinate accommodation, business logistics, and event arrangements as part of one integrated service.
Safety and standards
For a major international aviation hub, operational precision and the ability to account for changing traffic conditions are especially important.
- Flight planning incorporates airspace activity and current weather conditions.
- Aircraft are selected according to their technical capabilities and the requirements of the proposed route.
- Crew qualifications and operator compliance with international standards form a key part of the assessment.
That level of preparation suits Chicago particularly well, where the pace of business calls for travel that is every bit as precise as the city itself.