Leisure & Experiences in Chicago
This is the embodiment of Scandinavian minimalism and American coziness. The Poss couple created a place where you can enjoy exquisite cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. They use pickling, curing, and smoking techniques typical of Northern Europe, but with local ingredients.
This is a unique case in the Michelin world: a Filipino bakery and café that earned a star. During the day, it’s a laid-back spot with lines for ube croissants and meat sandwiches, and at night it turns into an exclusive restaurant with a tasting menu. The chefs, a husband-and-wife team, blend traditional Filipino recipes with modern techniques and local ingredients.
Once, it was the largest indoor aquarium in the world. It's unique because it's housed in a neoclassical marble building, creating a contrast between strict architecture and wild nature. The main area is the 'Abbott Reef,' where sharks, rays, and sea turtles swim in a huge cylindrical tank. In the 'Polar Play' zone, you'll find charming belugas and penguins.
This is a huge pavilion where you can actually get hands-on with science. The main highlight is a real German U-505 submarine captured during World War II, housed in a massive underground hall. There’s also a 12-meter artificial tornado you can touch, and a Boeing 727 hanging from the ceiling that you can walk inside.
The theater opened in 1921 as the flagship cinema of the Balaban and Katz chain. Back then, it was like a real palace — fancy but still affordable, so everyday Chicagoans could escape for a couple of hours and step into a dreamy world. The architects, the Rapp brothers, went with a style that later got called 'French Renaissance,' mixed with some Baroque touches.
This is the embodiment of elegance and a journey through flavors. Noah Sandoval, known for his love of details, creates dishes that take guests to different corners of the world: from Japanese markets to French bistros. His cuisine is the perfect balance of textures, temperatures, and tastes.
One of the most influential galleries in the US, operating since 1963. They showcase works by art market 'blue chips': David Hockney, Pablo Picasso, Jean Dubuffet, and Jaume Plensa.
The museum focuses on art created after 1945. There are no dusty archives here — the exhibitions are constantly changing, showcasing video art, installations, conceptual sculpture, and contemporary photography. There's also the museum's famous staircase, which looks like an eye from above. It's considered one of the most beautiful architectural details in Chicago.
One of the oldest and largest art museums in the USA, which regularly ranks at the top of global ratings. It houses the second-largest collection of Impressionism in the world after France. You’ll see Monet’s 'Haystacks,' Seurat’s 'A Sunday on La Grande Jatte,' and Van Gogh’s 'Bedroom in Arles.'
The club occupies a building of a former electrical goods warehouse and keeps the industrial aesthetic, but spices it up with luxury. The design mixes exposed brick, wood, and leather with powerful laser setups and confetti cannons. It’s an 'insider' spot where the city’s trendy elite hang out.
This isn’t just a bar, but a 'laboratory' from the creators of the legendary Alinea restaurant. They serve the most innovative cocktails in the world here. Drinks come in ice spheres that you have to smash or in vessels that change color and flavor. Getting in without a reservation is almost impossible. For maximum status, it’s worth booking The Office — a secret room one floor down with the rarest vintage spirits.
A legendary spot for fans of quality electronic music. It's located under the famous Vic Theatre. Very laid-back vibe, no pretense, great sound.