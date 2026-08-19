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Art Institute in Chicago

Art Institute

About

One of the oldest and largest art museums in the USA, which regularly ranks at the top of global ratings. It houses the second-largest collection of Impressionism in the world after France. You’ll see Monet’s 'Haystacks,' Seurat’s 'A Sunday on La Grande Jatte,' and Van Gogh’s 'Bedroom in Arles.'

Contacts

111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603
+13124433600
www.artic.edu

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 17:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 17:00
Thursday 11:00 - 20:00
Friday 11:00 - 17:00
Saturday 11:00 - 17:00
Sunday 11:00 - 17:00