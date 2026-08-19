Art Institute in Chicago
About
One of the oldest and largest art museums in the USA, which regularly ranks at the top of global ratings. It houses the second-largest collection of Impressionism in the world after France. You’ll see Monet’s 'Haystacks,' Seurat’s 'A Sunday on La Grande Jatte,' and Van Gogh’s 'Bedroom in Arles.'
Contacts
111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 17:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 17:00
Thursday 11:00 - 20:00
Friday 11:00 - 17:00
Saturday 11:00 - 17:00
Sunday 11:00 - 17:00