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ĒLA Nightclub in Chicago

ĒLA Nightclub

About

The club occupies a building of a former electrical goods warehouse and keeps the industrial aesthetic, but spices it up with luxury. The design mixes exposed brick, wood, and leather with powerful laser setups and confetti cannons. It’s an 'insider' spot where the city’s trendy elite hang out.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Live music
DJ sets
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Parking

Contacts

222 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654
+17085298368
www.elanightclub.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Friday22:00 - 04:00
Saturday22:00 - 05:00