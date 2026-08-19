ĒLA Nightclub in Chicago
About
The club occupies a building of a former electrical goods warehouse and keeps the industrial aesthetic, but spices it up with luxury. The design mixes exposed brick, wood, and leather with powerful laser setups and confetti cannons. It’s an 'insider' spot where the city’s trendy elite hang out.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Live music
DJ sets
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Parking
Contacts
222 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654
Extra Info
HOURS
Friday22:00 - 04:00
Saturday22:00 - 05:00