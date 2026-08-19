Elske in Chicago
About
This is the embodiment of Scandinavian minimalism and American coziness. The Poss couple created a place where you can enjoy exquisite cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. They use pickling, curing, and smoking techniques typical of Northern Europe, but with local ingredients.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
1350 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:30 - 21:00
Thursday 17:30 - 21:00
Friday 17:30 - 22:00
Saturday 17:00 - 22:00
Sunday 17:00 - 21:00