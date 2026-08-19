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Shedd Aquarium in Chicago

Shedd Aquarium

About

Once, it was the largest indoor aquarium in the world. It's unique because it's housed in a neoclassical marble building, creating a contrast between strict architecture and wild nature. The main area is the 'Abbott Reef,' where sharks, rays, and sea turtles swim in a huge cylindrical tank. In the 'Polar Play' zone, you'll find charming belugas and penguins.

Contacts

1200 S DuSable Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60605
+13129392438
www.sheddaquarium.org

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday 09:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 09:00 - 22:00
Thursday 09:00 - 18:00
Friday 09:00 - 18:00
Saturday 09:00 - 18:00
Sunday 09:00 - 18:00