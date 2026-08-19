Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago
About
The museum focuses on art created after 1945. There are no dusty archives here — the exhibitions are constantly changing, showcasing video art, installations, conceptual sculpture, and contemporary photography. There's also the museum's famous staircase, which looks like an eye from above. It's considered one of the most beautiful architectural details in Chicago.
Contacts
220 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 10:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 17:00
Thursday 10:00 - 17:00
Friday 10:00 - 17:00
Saturday 10:00 - 17:00
Sunday 10:00 - 17:00