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Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago

Museum of Contemporary Art

About

The museum focuses on art created after 1945. There are no dusty archives here — the exhibitions are constantly changing, showcasing video art, installations, conceptual sculpture, and contemporary photography. There's also the museum's famous staircase, which looks like an eye from above. It's considered one of the most beautiful architectural details in Chicago.

Contacts

220 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
+13122802660
mcachicago.org/#gbp

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 10:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 17:00
Thursday 10:00 - 17:00
Friday 10:00 - 17:00
Saturday 10:00 - 17:00
Sunday 10:00 - 17:00