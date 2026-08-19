Oriole in Chicago
About
This is the embodiment of elegance and a journey through flavors. Noah Sandoval, known for his love of details, creates dishes that take guests to different corners of the world: from Japanese markets to French bistros. His cuisine is the perfect balance of textures, temperatures, and tastes.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Private dining
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
661 W Walnut St, Chicago, IL 60661
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 21:30
Wednesday 17:00 - 21:30
Thursday 17:00 - 21:30
Friday 17:00 - 21:30
Saturday 17:00 - 21:30