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Oriole in Chicago

Oriole

About

This is the embodiment of elegance and a journey through flavors. Noah Sandoval, known for his love of details, creates dishes that take guests to different corners of the world: from Japanese markets to French bistros. His cuisine is the perfect balance of textures, temperatures, and tastes.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Private dining
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

661 W Walnut St, Chicago, IL 60661
+13128775899
www.oriolechicago.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 21:30
Wednesday 17:00 - 21:30
Thursday 17:00 - 21:30
Friday 17:00 - 21:30
Saturday 17:00 - 21:30