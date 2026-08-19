Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago
About
This is a huge pavilion where you can actually get hands-on with science. The main highlight is a real German U-505 submarine captured during World War II, housed in a massive underground hall. There’s also a 12-meter artificial tornado you can touch, and a Boeing 727 hanging from the ceiling that you can walk inside.
Contacts
5700 S DuSable Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60637
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 09:30 - 16:00
Tuesday 09:30 - 16:00
Wednesday 09:30 - 16:00
Thursday 09:30 - 16:00
Friday 09:30 - 16:00
Saturday 09:30 - 16:00
Sunday 09:30 - 16:00