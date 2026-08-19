The Aviary in Chicago
About
This isn’t just a bar, but a 'laboratory' from the creators of the legendary Alinea restaurant. They serve the most innovative cocktails in the world here. Drinks come in ice spheres that you have to smash or in vessels that change color and flavor. Getting in without a reservation is almost impossible. For maximum status, it’s worth booking The Office — a secret room one floor down with the rarest vintage spirits.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
955 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 23:00
Thursday 17:00 - 23:00
Friday 17:00 - 01:00
Saturday 16:30 - 01:00