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Kasama in Chicago

Kasama

About

This is a unique case in the Michelin world: a Filipino bakery and café that earned a star. During the day, it’s a laid-back spot with lines for ube croissants and meat sandwiches, and at night it turns into an exclusive restaurant with a tasting menu. The chefs, a husband-and-wife team, blend traditional Filipino recipes with modern techniques and local ingredients.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1001 N Winchester Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
+17736973790
kasamachicago.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday09:00 - 15:00
Thursday09:00 - 15:00
Friday09:00 - 15:00
Saturday09:00 - 15:00
Sunday09:00 - 15:00