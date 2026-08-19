Kasama in Chicago
About
This is a unique case in the Michelin world: a Filipino bakery and café that earned a star. During the day, it’s a laid-back spot with lines for ube croissants and meat sandwiches, and at night it turns into an exclusive restaurant with a tasting menu. The chefs, a husband-and-wife team, blend traditional Filipino recipes with modern techniques and local ingredients.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
1001 N Winchester Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday09:00 - 15:00
Thursday09:00 - 15:00
Friday09:00 - 15:00
Saturday09:00 - 15:00
Sunday09:00 - 15:00