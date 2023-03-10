Luxury villas in Chicago
A villa becomes particularly appealing when it offers a calm counterpoint to the intensity of metropolitan life. Distinctive architecture and a private setting create a completely different rhythm once you return home.
What we offer
An urban setting can still support a deeply private way of living. The focus is on residences where architectural character meets the practical comfort required by a fast-moving city.
- Contemporary homes with generous living areas, private offices, and well-considered layouts.
- Rentals for extended stays, business trips, and family visits.
- Acquisition options assessed through architecture, neighbourhood appeal, and long-term ownership potential.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Chicago’s most desirable villa settings are shaped by architecture, access to the lake, and the character of the surrounding residential environment.
- Lincoln Park combines historic homes, leafy streets, cultural amenities, and proximity to Lake Michigan.
- Gold Coast offers distinguished architecture, exceptional city residences, and a highly central address.
- Lake Forest provides a more secluded suburban experience, with expansive plots and historic estates.
- Winnetka is known for spacious homes, landscaped grounds, quiet streets, and a privileged position along the lakefront.
Additional services
A major city demands precise organisation, particularly when business, entertainment, and private events need to fit into a demanding schedule.
- Conference, presentation, and event planning with venue and equipment sourcing.
- Personal concierge assistance covering dining, sport, art, and nightlife.
- Chauffeur-driven vehicles for business meetings and demanding city schedules.
- Helicopter transfers and private aviation for travel beyond Chicago.
Why choose us
A demanding business environment calls for a team that can combine attention to detail with the pace of a tightly scheduled trip.
- Accommodation can be coordinated around meetings, events, and complex transportation plans.
- A dedicated manager oversees the essential arrangements from start to finish.
- We work with trusted local providers and remain attentive to the quality of delivery.
- Recommendations are based on genuine interests rather than a conventional tourist agenda.
Services for villa owners
Owners should be able to benefit from their property without becoming involved in its daily administration. Versently covers both the commercial side and the practical operation of the residence.
- Enquiry management for prospective tenants.
- Private viewings and buyer or tenant negotiations.
- Coordination of maintenance specialists and contractors.
- Market positioning for rental or resale.
Transaction security guarantee
Purchasing a private residence requires particular attention to ownership rights and any restrictions that may affect the use of the property.
- Review of title information, recorded encumbrances, and the authority of the party offering the property.
- Confirmation of the agreed price, payment structure, and principal contractual terms.
- Access to qualified legal and financial professionals when specialised advice is required.