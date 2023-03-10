Private jet for rent in Copenhagen
A private cabin and a schedule built around you create a very different way to travel. The flight can become time for focused work, quiet relaxation, or uninterrupted conversation without disrupting your usual routine.
What we offer
Scandinavian destinations can be easily combined within a single private itinerary, particularly when a trip involves several business or personal stops. The journey can also extend well beyond Northern Europe when required.
- Flights between Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, and other Nordic destinations.
- Private travel for business meetings, international events, and corporate programmes.
- Long-haul charters to Europe, North America, and other international destinations.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A calm atmosphere and understated approach to hospitality make the flight feel like a natural extension of the journey. The main elements of the onboard experience can be arranged before departure.
- Seasonal light meals and beverages selected to suit individual tastes.
- Comfortable conditions for reading or relaxing.
- A practical workspace arranged in advance when required.
- Attentive crew with a natural, unobtrusive service style.
Additional services
- Private gastronomic experiences with carefully selected restaurants and tasting programmes.
- Yacht charters for harbour cruises and private coastal journeys.
- Sourcing of Scandinavian design pieces, artwork, and collectible objects.
- Chauffeur-driven transportation for business appointments and evening plans.
These additions reveal the Danish capital through its food, design, and maritime character rather than through a conventional sightseeing itinerary. Each element can be adapted to the traveller’s interests and preferred pace.
Directions and routes
Positioned between Scandinavia and mainland Europe, Copenhagen is well suited to both regional business travel and longer private journeys.
- Private flights to Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki, and other Scandinavian centres.
- Long-range routes to Paris, London, Dubai, and New York.
- Multi-country itineraries across Northern Europe without relying on commercial connections.
- Individually timed departures for meetings, events, and short business trips.
Why choose us
A discreet service is particularly valuable when the traveller expects sophisticated organisation without having to monitor every practical detail personally.
- Flight arrangements can follow an individual timetable, including early departures, late returns, and tightly scheduled business visits.
- Several Scandinavian destinations can be incorporated into one coordinated itinerary.
- Restaurant reservations, cultural events, accommodation, and private leisure arrangements can be handled within the wider travel plan.
- Changes are incorporated promptly while keeping the itinerary clear and manageable.
Safety and standards
The Scandinavian approach to quality naturally complements aviation procedures built around consistency, control, and attention to detail.
- Operator safety is considered alongside operating history and current authorisations.
- Flight preparation takes weather and the seasonal realities of northern routes into account.
- Aircraft condition and crew qualifications remain central selection criteria.
The journey to Copenhagen therefore carries the same understated character found in the Danish capital itself: nothing excessive, simply a carefully maintained standard of quality.