Leisure & Experiences in Copenhagen
The second-oldest amusement park in the world, located right in the city center. It is not just a collection of rides, but a magical garden with pagodas, illuminated decorations, and restaurants.
The palace where the Parliament sits. In addition to its lavish royal halls (still used for official receptions), the building hides the ruins of Bishop Absalon’s castle beneath it, which marked the founding of the city. Be sure to climb the tower—it offers the best free view over the city.
The only four-story nightclub in Copenhagen. Whether you want to dance all night or enjoy cocktails in a more relaxed setting, there is something for everyone, as each floor has its own distinct musical profile.
One of Copenhagen’s leading upscale nightclubs, located in the city’s historic center. The venue is focused on a premium nightlife experience and is known for its high standards of service and atmosphere.
One of the leading contemporary art galleries in Scandinavia. It presents both internationally established artists and emerging Danish talent. It frequently hosts exhibitions featuring large-scale painting.
A free oasis in the center of the city. It features large greenhouses filled with palms and cacti (the main Palm House is highly photogenic) and well-kept lawns where students often have picnics.
A three-Michelin-star restaurant. It offers modern, refined vegetarian and vegan cuisine with a focus on vegetables and seafood, but no meat. It is considered one of the best restaurants in the world.
Located in the historic Gentofte Hotel, this restaurant is renowned for its exceptional lobster tartare and luxurious truffle dishes.
A “secret” bar in Copenhagen’s Vesterbro district, known for its intimate speakeasy atmosphere and innovative seasonal cocktails. The venue has no prominent signage, and its entrance is often covered in graffiti, making it a true hidden gem for those seeking a more secluded experience.
The restaurant has consistently maintained two Michelin stars. Its cuisine is based on ingredients from Bornholm, fermentation, and wild herbs. It features a distinctly Scandinavian aesthetic.
During the day, you can enjoy cold drinks and a variety of events, including art exhibitions, talks, and live music. In the evening and at night, Werkstatt transforms into a nightclub and bar, inviting guests to party with a diverse lineup of DJs and musicians.
An elegant space with brick walls and flickering candlelight. Chef Søren Selin is known for his passion for deep umami flavors. The restaurant is renowned for its exceptional lobster, scallops, and halibut, complemented by rich sauces made from bones and fermented grains.