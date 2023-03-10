Luxury villas in Copenhagen
When form serves comfort and beauty feels effortless, a home takes on a particular sense of calm. Natural light, honest materials, and clean architecture create surroundings that make even ordinary days feel considered.
What we offer
Scandinavian residential design has a distinctive way of making luxury feel calm, functional, and deeply personal.
- Villas defined by natural light, understated interiors, and thoughtfully planned living areas.
- Rental options for guests seeking privacy, comfort, and an independent pace of life.
- Acquisition opportunities selected with close attention to architecture, craftsmanship, and long-term property appeal.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Private villa living around Copenhagen reflects a distinctly Scandinavian idea of luxury, where architecture, nature, and everyday ease are carefully balanced.
- Hellerup offers elegant residences, a prestigious coastal setting, and proximity to the Øresund waterfront.
- Charlottenlund is defined by historic villas, mature gardens, and a calm residential rhythm.
- Klampenborg combines woodland, coastline, and substantial private homes close to Dyrehaven.
- Frederiksberg provides a more urban alternative, with refined architecture, gardens, and excellent local amenities.
Additional services
Copenhagen’s understated Scandinavian character pairs naturally with fine dining, private boating, design, and wellness.
- Private chefs and tailored menus inspired by Nordic cuisine.
- Yacht cruises through the harbour and along the Danish coast.
- Personal guides specialising in design, architecture, and contemporary culture.
- Curated spa, fitness, and wellness programmes.
Why choose us
A refined Nordic sensibility calls for thoughtful attention to detail without unnecessary formality or fuss.
- Recommendations are shaped around the client’s preferred rhythm and lifestyle.
- Dining, design, and cultural suggestions are selected according to personal interests.
- Additional arrangements are coordinated through reliable local partners.
- Communication remains discreet, calm, and attentive throughout the stay.
Services for villa owners
High-end property needs to retain both its appeal and its standard of care. Versently structures the rental, guest, and operational side of ownership without adding unnecessary involvement for the owner.
- International presentation aimed at suitable clients.
- Villa preparation and household staff coordination.
- Tenant communication management.
- Guidance on seasonal use and rental planning.
Transaction security guarantee
A transparent rental starts with a contract in which important obligations are clearly stated rather than left open to interpretation.
- Clarification of provisions relating to occupancy, property use, and additional costs.
- Confirmation that the person signing on behalf of the owner has the appropriate authority.
- Coordination of final document exchange and confirmations once the terms are agreed.