Luxury apartments in Cyprus
Cyprus offers a lifestyle shaped by sunshine, the Mediterranean coastline, and an exceptional sense of privacy. From elegant seaside residences to contemporary apartments in prestigious resort communities, the island provides an ideal setting for both extended holidays and year-round living.
Curated Living Options
Every stay begins with the right residence. We match each property to your travel plans, preferred location, and lifestyle, making it easier to enjoy complete comfort from the moment you arrive. Our selection includes:
- Premium apartments close to the coastline and resort districts.
- Spacious residences with sea views and generous outdoor spaces.
- Private homes within secure communities offering first-class amenities.
- Flexible rental and purchase solutions with professional support.
Request
Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.
Selecting
We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.
Payment
In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.
When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.
Advantages of working with us
Additional services
Managing a second home abroad requires trusted local support. We coordinate a variety of services that help you enjoy your property while every practical matter is handled on your behalf. Available services:
- Dedicated personal concierge assistance.
- Luxury vehicle hire and private transfers.
- Yacht charters and coastal lifestyle arrangements.
- Property management and investment consulting.
The best locations
Cyprus offers a variety of exceptional coastal destinations, each with its own lifestyle and atmosphere. We carefully select residences in prestigious areas known for their comfort, privacy, and long-term investment potential.
- Limassol Marina — luxury waterfront residences with private berths, fine dining, and premium leisure facilities.
- Agios Tychonas — elegant hillside villas and apartments with panoramic Mediterranean views.
- Aphrodite Hills — exclusive homes surrounded by championship golf courses and five-star resort amenities.
- Coral Bay — prestigious seaside properties offering direct access to sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters.
The perfect location allows you to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle while making a confident property investment.
Why choose us
Purchasing or renting property abroad requires confidence in every decision. We provide practical local expertise and dependable support, helping you navigate the Cyprus market with ease.
- Carefully selected residences in the island's most prestigious locations.
- Guidance for both lifestyle purchases and investment opportunities.
- Efficient coordination that minimizes unnecessary delays.
- Confidential service designed around your individual needs.
Services for property owners
Whether your residence is used seasonally or throughout the year, professional management helps protect both its condition and market value. We provide dependable support tailored to every property. Our services include:
- International promotion across premium property channels.
- Selection of reliable tenants and qualified buyers.
- Coordination of property maintenance and local services.
- Comprehensive management designed around owner priorities.
Guarantee of transaction security
International property ownership begins with a transaction you can trust. We carefully review legal documentation, coordinate with experienced local partners, and help eliminate unnecessary risks before any commitments are made. We provide:
- Legal verification of selected residential properties.
- Contract review in accordance with Cypriot legislation.
- Verification of ownership history and supporting documentation.
- Professional support throughout every stage of the purchase or rental process.
We handle the complexities behind the scenes so your experience remains confident, secure, and straightforward.