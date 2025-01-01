Leisure & Experiences in Cyprus
The main platform for getting acquainted with the works of contemporary Cypriot artists.
It is one of the city's largest art venues, displaying a rich collection of contemporary Cypriot art. Its collection contains over 600 works, including paintings, sculptures, installations, and collages by artists of the 20th and 21st centuries.
Located in the old town, this is a sophisticated and upscale bar with a focus on gin and rare cocktails. People come here for the aesthetics and relaxed conversation.
This popular and stylish establishment is located in the Old Town of Paphos, Cyprus. The bar is known for its panoramic views of the city and sea, especially at sunset, as well as its cozy and friendly atmosphere.
The oldest private museum in Cyprus, it houses a unique archaeological collection spanning 9,000 years of the island's history.
A vast space on a rocky shore, housing works by contemporary sculptors from around the world. Admission is free and the perfect spot for a sunset stroll.
This award-winning contemporary restaurant and bar is located in Limassol Marina. It's renowned for its panoramic views of the sea and yachts, modern Mediterranean cuisine, and vibrant atmosphere with DJ sets.
A 12th-century medieval fortress surrounded by vineyards and sugar cane plantations, where you can wander around the inside and climb to the roof.
The summer residence of Breeze Group, known for its large-scale VIP parties and inviting world-famous artists
A stylish bar in the old town (Ktima) with excellent street food and a signature bar menu
A restaurant by legendary chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Offering a unique fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine (Nikkei). In 2025, the establishment confirmed its status by receiving the highest award, the Golden Cap)
The island's oldest and largest archaeological museum. Its halls display artifacts from the Neolithic to the Roman period, including the famous terracotta figures of Agia Irini and mosaics.