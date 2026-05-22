Home
Locations
Guides
Concierge Service
Lifestyle magazine
Choose a city
Profile
RU
Home
Locations
Guides
Concierge Service
Lifestyle magazine
HOME
/
LOCATIONS
/
NIGHTLIFE
/
Mr. Tippler
Mr. Tippler in Cyprus
About
A stylish bar in the old town (Ktima) with excellent street food and a signature bar menu
BOOK
Home
Locations
Concierge Service
Guides
Lifestyle magazine
Contact
INFO@VERSENTLY.COM
Terms of Use
Collaboration
Privacy Policy
Support service
User's Consent For Traveler's
Lifestyle Guide Terms and Conditions
Contact
INFO@VERSENTLY.COM
Terms of Use
Collaboration
Privacy Policy
Support service
User's Consent For Traveler's
Privacy Policy For Guides
Lifestyle Guide Terms and Conditions