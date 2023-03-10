Private jet for rent in Cyprus
Private aviation creates greater freedom for both spontaneous getaways and carefully planned journeys. Flexible departure times and personalised arrangements allow the flight to fit naturally into a holiday or business itinerary.
What we offer
An island setting makes private aviation particularly appealing for travellers who value convenient departure times and direct routing. Beyond point-to-point travel, a charter can form part of a broader Mediterranean itinerary.
- Charter flights between Cyprus, Greece, the Middle East, and European destinations.
- Private aviation for holidays, business visits, and international meetings.
- Multi-stop itineraries connecting several destinations across the region.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A flight to an island destination can feel relaxed from the very beginning. Onboard arrangements can be tailored around dining, refreshments, and the way passengers prefer to spend their time in the air.
- A spacious cabin area for comfortable relaxation.
- Mediterranean and international dishes selected for the journey.
- Refreshments and light snacks available throughout the flight.
- Professional crew attentive to individual preferences.
Additional services
- Selection of private villas by the sea or within exclusive residential communities.
- Arrangements for yacht trips, private fishing excursions, and coastal cruises.
- Assistance with weddings, private dinners, and intimate events by the coast.
- Personal concierge support for restaurants, clubs, golf, and individual requests.
The island lends itself naturally to combining several different styles of leisure within one trip. Additional services make it possible to create a personal programme without relying on standard travel packages.
Directions and routes
Its island setting makes private aviation particularly appealing for travellers combining Mediterranean leisure with business centres across Europe and the Middle East.
- Multi-destination journeys linking several coastal resorts and cities within one itinerary.
- Private flights to Athens, Dubai, Tel Aviv, and other nearby hubs.
- Seasonal travel arranged around extended stays, yachting, and private leisure plans.
- Routes to London, Paris, and Geneva for business and private travel.
Why choose us
Island travel benefits from careful coordination, particularly when business commitments, leisure, and several locations form part of the same journey.
- The itinerary can account for time on the coast, business appointments, and onward international travel.
- Villas, yacht outings, private events, and individually designed leisure programmes can be arranged upon request.
- For internationally mobile clients, another destination in the region can be incorporated into the same travel plan.
- A tailored approach keeps the pace comfortable even when the itinerary is demanding.
Safety and standards
Island destinations call for careful consideration of weather, routing, and local airport infrastructure.
- Meteorological conditions are assessed with seasonality and the nature of the journey in mind.
- Operators are selected according to safety and technical reliability requirements.
- Aircraft condition and crew qualifications are reviewed in relation to the specific flight.
Careful preparation leaves the traveller to enjoy what Cyprus does best: sea, sunlight, and the rare feeling of having time entirely to yourself.