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Luxury cars for rent in Doha

A luxury car complements Doha’s business and resort lifestyle with effortless comfort. It provides polished mobility between business districts, five-star hotels, restaurants, and private destinations while maintaining a sophisticated presence.

What we offer

A premium car in Doha can support a demanding business schedule just as naturally as a relaxed day at a resort. Rental can be arranged for independent driving or with a professional chauffeur.

  • Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and Bentley Flying Spur provide the right level of comfort for meetings, negotiations, and formal occasions.
  • Performance cars and premium SUVs are available for clients who prefer to drive themselves.
  • Spacious vehicles are particularly convenient for journeys to resorts, marinas, and destinations outside the city.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

Professional chauffeur service is well suited to clients who value precision, privacy, and discreet assistance. Pick-up times and waiting arrangements can be coordinated in advance.

  • Transfers for business appointments, private events, and formal engagements.
  • A vehicle can remain available for several hours without arranging each individual journey separately.
  • Discreet personal service for clients who prefer a highly unobtrusive travel experience.

Additional services

Selected occasions can be supported with arrangements that combine premium vehicles with more sophisticated mobility planning. Services can be tailored to business programmes, private visits, or special events.

  • Executive vehicles for international forums, business meetings, and formal receptions.
  • Individually arranged desert and private-resort excursions using suitable vehicles.
  • Coordinated transportation for exclusive events involving several guests and arrival points.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

A high standard of service begins with a technically reliable and carefully prepared vehicle. Every car is regularly serviced, with its essential systems checked before delivery.

Chauffeurs are selected with professional standards and client confidentiality in mind.

Rent for special occasions

When an occasion has a formal character, the vehicle should match the setting, the guests, and the importance of the event.

  • Formal receptions and official occasions.
  • Evening events at five-star hotels.
  • Executive transportation during international forums.
  • Private events where status and understated elegance matter.

A well-chosen vehicle creates the right first impression before the event even begins.