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Leisure & Experiences in Doha

SORT: RELEVANCE
Aspire Park
Aspire Park

Doha's largest landscaped park (88 hectares) in Aspire Zone. An artificial lake, fountains, playgrounds, and stunning views of Aspire Tower. A popular spot for walking, picnics, and sports.

Sabai Thai
Sabai Thai

One of Qatar's best Thai restaurants, offering authentic cuisine and a «tropical escape» atmosphere. Traditional interior, open kitchen, signature Tom Yum and curries. Award-winning service and quality, royal brunches on weekends. Perfect for a family dinner and lovers of Asian spices in the heart of Doha.

Monkey Tale Doha
Monkey Tale Doha

An exclusive beach club in Doha (1,500 m²) with a tropical Balinese-style atmosphere. Pool, private cabanas, bar, and international cuisine. Beach parties and DJ performances. High-end relaxation.

Msheireb Museums
Msheireb Museums

A cultural and historical complex of four restored houses in central Doha (next to Souq Waqif). It tells the story of Qatar's history, oil industry, family life, and traditions, showcasing the country's transition from past to present.

Souq Waqif Art Center
Souq Waqif Art Center

A vibrant cultural center located in the heart of Doha's historic Souq Waqif market, the center combines the preservation of Qatari artistic traditions with the support of contemporary art, providing an open platform for local and international artists.

Infinity Rooftop Lounge
Infinity Rooftop Lounge

A stylish panoramic bar on the 20th floor of Alwadi Hotel Doha — MGallery, offering 360° views of the Corniche, Souq Waqif, and Doha's skyscrapers. Unique «Around the World in 80 Days» cocktail menu (42 signature drinks), exquisite international bites, a modern terrace with cooling, and DJ sets in the evening.

Sky View
Sky View

A prestigious rooftop restaurant and bar located on the top floor of the 5-star La Cigale Hotel in the Al Sadd district of Doha, Qatar. Renowned for its panoramic city views, vibrant atmosphere, exquisite à la carte menu, and contemporary design, it is a popular spot for relaxation.

Bayt El-Talleh
Bayt El-Talleh

A popular Lebanese and pan-Arab restaurant located on a hill in Doha's picturesque Katara Hills district. It offers authentic dishes (mezze, grills, and pastries), a romantic atmosphere, and a panoramic terrace overlooking the creek and The Pearl. It receives high marks for its food quality and cozy atmosphere.

Rise Doha
Rise Doha

A stylish lounge bar located on the 27th and 28th floors of the luxurious Mondrian Doha hotel in Qatar. It's renowned for its panoramic views and contemporary atmosphere.

Parisa at Souq Waqif
Parisa at Souq Waqif

A luxurious Persian restaurant in Doha, legendary for its mirror-style interior with thousands of mosaics and stained-glass windows. It serves iconic Iranian cuisine: succulent kebabs, saffron pilaf, and rose-scented desserts.

La Mar Doha
La Mar Doha

Chef Gastón Acurio's renowned Peruvian restaurant, located at the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa in the prestigious West Bay district, is the city's first establishment offering authentic Peruvian cuisine in an elegant bayside setting.

La Vue Cigar & Wine Bar
La Vue Cigar & Wine Bar

A sophisticated, premium bar with a cozy atmosphere, specializing in wines and cigars. Located in the West Bay neighborhood, it offers guests an elegant interior and a wide selection of drinks.