Leisure & Experiences in Doha
Doha's largest landscaped park (88 hectares) in Aspire Zone. An artificial lake, fountains, playgrounds, and stunning views of Aspire Tower. A popular spot for walking, picnics, and sports.
One of Qatar's best Thai restaurants, offering authentic cuisine and a «tropical escape» atmosphere. Traditional interior, open kitchen, signature Tom Yum and curries. Award-winning service and quality, royal brunches on weekends. Perfect for a family dinner and lovers of Asian spices in the heart of Doha.
An exclusive beach club in Doha (1,500 m²) with a tropical Balinese-style atmosphere. Pool, private cabanas, bar, and international cuisine. Beach parties and DJ performances. High-end relaxation.
A cultural and historical complex of four restored houses in central Doha (next to Souq Waqif). It tells the story of Qatar's history, oil industry, family life, and traditions, showcasing the country's transition from past to present.
A vibrant cultural center located in the heart of Doha's historic Souq Waqif market, the center combines the preservation of Qatari artistic traditions with the support of contemporary art, providing an open platform for local and international artists.
A stylish panoramic bar on the 20th floor of Alwadi Hotel Doha — MGallery, offering 360° views of the Corniche, Souq Waqif, and Doha's skyscrapers. Unique «Around the World in 80 Days» cocktail menu (42 signature drinks), exquisite international bites, a modern terrace with cooling, and DJ sets in the evening.
A prestigious rooftop restaurant and bar located on the top floor of the 5-star La Cigale Hotel in the Al Sadd district of Doha, Qatar. Renowned for its panoramic city views, vibrant atmosphere, exquisite à la carte menu, and contemporary design, it is a popular spot for relaxation.
A popular Lebanese and pan-Arab restaurant located on a hill in Doha's picturesque Katara Hills district. It offers authentic dishes (mezze, grills, and pastries), a romantic atmosphere, and a panoramic terrace overlooking the creek and The Pearl. It receives high marks for its food quality and cozy atmosphere.
A stylish lounge bar located on the 27th and 28th floors of the luxurious Mondrian Doha hotel in Qatar. It's renowned for its panoramic views and contemporary atmosphere.
A luxurious Persian restaurant in Doha, legendary for its mirror-style interior with thousands of mosaics and stained-glass windows. It serves iconic Iranian cuisine: succulent kebabs, saffron pilaf, and rose-scented desserts.
Chef Gastón Acurio's renowned Peruvian restaurant, located at the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa in the prestigious West Bay district, is the city's first establishment offering authentic Peruvian cuisine in an elegant bayside setting.
A sophisticated, premium bar with a cozy atmosphere, specializing in wines and cigars. Located in the West Bay neighborhood, it offers guests an elegant interior and a wide selection of drinks.