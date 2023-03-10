Luxury villas in Doha
Modern luxury can be grand in scale while remaining remarkably composed. Villas create an impressive private world through striking architecture, refined interiors, and an unmistakable sense of seclusion.
What we offer
Contemporary architecture and an exceptional standard of everyday comfort shape the villa experience in Doha. Beyond scale and finishes, we pay close attention to privacy, functionality, and the quality of the surrounding environment.
- Generous residences with pools, private gardens, and dedicated areas for entertaining.
- Acquisition opportunities suitable for personal residence or long-term asset building.
- Villa rentals for families, executives, and guests seeking privacy and complete independence.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Doha’s finest villa addresses reflect a strong preference for privacy, generous proportions, contemporary architecture, and effortless comfort.
- The Pearl-Qatar offers island living with marinas, restaurants, waterfront promenades, and modern residences.
- West Bay Lagoon is known for substantial detached villas, greenery, and a quieter setting close to the business district.
- Al Waab provides larger private homes and generous plots suited to a more residential family lifestyle.
- Lusail brings a contemporary urban setting with newly developed residences and extensive modern infrastructure.
Additional services
The city’s modern pace calls for a service capable of handling business requirements, private leisure, and high-profile occasions with equal precision.
- Conference planning, executive meetings, and private business events.
- Yacht charters for coastal leisure and private gatherings.
- Executive chauffeur services for business and social occasions.
- Personal concierge assistance for dining, culture, and bespoke experiences.
Why choose us
High expectations call for precise coordination, discretion, and a genuine understanding of how each client prefers to travel.
- We work with guests who value privacy, professionalism, and meticulous organisation.
- Key accommodation details and additional requirements are discussed on an individual basis.
- Local expertise supports dining, events, shopping, and business-related arrangements.
- A dedicated manager oversees communication and responds quickly when new needs arise.
Services for villa owners
In the upper end of the property market, discretion, presentation, and the quality of client communication matter greatly. Versently brings these elements into one structured management approach.
- Villa positioning for an affluent international audience.
- Property viewings and negotiations with interested parties.
- Household staff and external contractor coordination.
- Rental reporting and oversight of key operating matters.
Transaction security guarantee
High-value property transactions call for particular care with confidentiality and the accuracy of every agreed term.
- Controlled handling of personal and financial information belonging to the parties.
- Confirmation that final documents reflect the terms agreed in advance.
- Coordination between the owner, client, and any legal or financial advisers involved.