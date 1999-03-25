Luxury cars for rent in Dubai
Our cars are suitable for business trips, special events, transfers or just enjoying a ride in a premium car.
What we offer
We provide exclusive car rental services for those who value comfort, style and status. You can choose from sports supercars, business class cars, or use a rental service with a personal driver. Our cars are suitable for business trips, special events, transfers or just enjoying a ride in a premium car.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Services with a driver
If you want to completely relax, trust our professional drivers. All our drivers are trained in premium service standards, are well-versed in the city and guarantee a safe and comfortable trip.
Additional services
We are ready to offer:
- Car decoration for special events (weddings, anniversaries);
- Meetings at the airport with a sign;
- Organization of long-term lease with favorable terms;
- Rent with VIP security option
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
Each car is thoroughly checked before being delivered. We guarantee:
- Maintaining the perfect condition of the interior and exterior.
- Availability of insurance and preparedness for any unforeseen situations.
- Car pickup at exactly the agreed time
Rent for special occasions
May your special day be unforgettable. We provide exclusive cars for:
- Wedding motorcades
- Business meetings
- Romantic dates
- Film and photography