Private jet for rent in Dubai
What we offer
We provide private jet rental services for business and personal travel, ensuring maximum comfort, privacy and convenience. With us you can:
- Book a flight anywhere in the world at your convenience
- Organize corporate flights for top managers or teams
- Plan luxury trips for you and your family
- Use emergency aviation services for fast travel
We provide an exceptional level of service to ensure that every trip is safe, comfortable and meets your status.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Crew and on-board service
Each flight is accompanied by a professional team that ensures:
- Safety and accuracy in flight
- High level of service on board (food, drinks, additional comfort)
- Willingness to meet any requests during the flight.
Additional services
We are ready to offer:
- Individual meals on board, including menus from the best chefs
- Luxury car ground transfer
- Organization of multimedia and conference areas on board
- Assistance with paperwork and expedited airport security clearance
- Special flights for animals
Directions and routes
You can fly anywhere with us:
- Intercity flights for business meetings
- Flights to resorts and islands for recreation
- Intercontinental routes with comfort and speed
- Exclusive destinations not available for commercial flights
Why choose us
- Reliability: Our aircraft undergo regular maintenance and meet all safety standards.
- Flexibility: We will arrange flights according to your individual requests.
- Expertise: Many years of experience working with premium segment clients.
- Save time: Fly without queues, delays and transfers.
Safety and standards
Your peace of mind is our priority
- The aircraft are certified by leading aviation agencies
- Crews undergo regular inspections and training
- Full control of routes and weather conditions for safe flight